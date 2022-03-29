2022 WCQ Playoffs: Lookman, Dennis, Bassey, Etebo Start Vs Ghana

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has made five changes to his starting line-up for today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs second leg encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

Francis Uzoho kept his position in goal, with Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun also named in the starting line-up.

Rangers left-back Calvin Bassey however takes the place of Zaidu Sanusi from the first leg.

In the midfield, Eguavoen opted for the trio of Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka and Joe Aribo with Innocent Bonke and Kelechi Iheanacho dropping to the bench.

In attack, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon make way for the duo of Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will lead the team’s attack as expected.

Super Eagles Line-up Vs Ghana

Uzoho

Aina , Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Bassey

Etebo, Onyeka, Aribo

Lookman, Osimhen, Dennis

By Adeboye Amosu

