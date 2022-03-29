Black Stars Arrive Abuja For Super Eagles Rematch

The Black Stars arrived Abuja on Monday afternoon for the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs fixture against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Stadium, Abuja at around 1.30pm.

Black Stars will train at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the venue of the match at 6pm.

Otto Addo’s men were held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Friday.

Ghana travelled with a full compliment of the squad for the crunchy game with the exception of Edmund Addo who missed first leg due to injury.

FC St. Pauli star Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who picked up a knock before Friday’s match has fully recovered and is line for a starting place on Tuesday evening.

The last time the Black Stars visited Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier was in July 2001 where they suffered a…