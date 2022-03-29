Black Stars Bag Qatar 2022 Ticket, Edge Eagles Out With Away GoalT

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup by the Black Stars of Ghana after the second leg of their African qualifiers playoffs ended 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars qualified on the away goals after the first leg in Kumasi last Friday ended goalless.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey put the Black Stars ahead before William Troost-Ekong scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1.

It is a return to the World Cup for the Ghanaians after missing out of the 2018 edition.

The game saw coach Austine Eguavoen make some changes with Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman and Frank Onyeka replacing Innocent Bonke, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon.

The Eagles had the first attempt on goal after a Ghanaian player almost directed his clearance over the bar for a corner.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey put Ghana ahead in the 11th minute with a low shot which went through the grips of Francis Uzoho.

