Brief Guide To Sports Most Loved By Italians

Italian sport has always been a hotbed of great champions, capable of being at the top of the most disparate sports disciplines worldwide. It is well known that football is by far the sport in which we excel, having also been world champions four times; in the same way, among the most followed club teams on https://www.fragster.com/ we find Milan, Juventus and Inter, real national pride.

But what are the sports most loved by Italians in general? Here is a brief guide.

Calcium

This article could not fail to mention football. It is almost superfluous to say how much football is predominant in the choice of Italians: football is not just a sporting passion, but takes on cultural and social connotations, almost becoming a religious belief from many points of view. Teams such as Milan, Juventus, Inter, Rome, Lazio and Naples have always been among the most loved by fans, not only Italians, but all over the world.

It is really difficult to find in Italy someone who does not know…