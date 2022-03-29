Dennis Ready To Give All For Nigeria Against Black Stars

Emmanuel Dennis says he is prepared to give his all on the pitch for Nigeria in today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi ended in a 0-0 draw which leaves the Super Eagles needing a home win to reach Qatar 2022, which would be their fourth global appearance in a row.

Dennis featured as a substitute in the encounter replacing Emmanuel Dennis In the 59th minute.

“These games are the biggest games of my life and my career. We must go all out for our country. It’s do or die. Players must be ready to drop our blood and sweat on the pitch to qualify for the World Cup,” Dennis told BBC Sport Africa.

“I’ve never thought in my head that we didn’t qualify. Impossible. If I’m going to die on the pitch, let me die playing for my people,” Dennis added.

“You play this tournament one time every four years, and before the four years, you don’t even know what can happen. You can even die…