Eagles Must Dominate, Score Early Goals Against Ghana –Kanu

Former Nigerian forward, Nwankwo Kanu has advised the Super Eagles to learn to control possession and score early goals if they are to beat the Black Stars of Ghana in today’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Nigeria will host Ghana at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg last Friday in Kumasi.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Speaking to reporters at the end of Monday evening’s workout, Kanu said Augustine Eguavoen’s men should try to score early goals and dominate the tie against Ghana in Abuja

Kanu said, “We go all out, get the result, try to score early goals and settle the game, dominate, and then win, but it is not going to be easy the way I am talking.

“The first match was a good game for us. Knowing all the stuff that happened over there, we know it’s not going to be an easy game, but the boys.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright…