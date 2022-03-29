Eagles Must Pray For Luck To Beat Ghana –Udeze

Former Nigerian defender, Ifeanyi Udeze has urged the Super Eagles players to pray for luck ahead of today’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Recall that the first leg ended goalless draw in Kumasi last week Friday and the second leg will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

A victory for the Super Eagles will automatically seal qualification for Nigeria to the World Cup.

However, in a chat with Brila FM, Udeze stated that the team must pray for luck if they are to overcome the Black Stars in Abuja.

He noted that the players knows the important of the game and fight for the victory.

“This encounter will be a tough one for Nigeria. However, we must pray for luck if the Super Eagles must beat Ghana today.”

