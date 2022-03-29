Early Goals Key To Unsettle Black Stars –Rufai Tells Eagles

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has urged the Super Eagles to score very early in order to unsettle the Black Stars of Ghana in Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Nigeria will be hoping to complete the job at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja after the first leg had ended goalless in Kumasi last week Friday.

Recall that a victory for the Super Eagles will seal qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Rufai in a chat with Completesports.com advised the team to score early in a bid to unsettle the Black Stars.

“This is going to be a tough encounter, however, our dream of playing at the World Cup is in our hands right here in Abuja. All we need to do is to score early goal because that will unsettle the Black Stars.

“I am optimistic the Ghanaian side can’t pull an upset against us but then, we must have to watch our back so as to prevent any form of counter attacks.

“We just have to be clinical in front of goal and punish the Black…