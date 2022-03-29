Federal Government Orders Closure Of Own Offices In Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the closure of its offices in the Federal Capital Territory from the afternoon of today in order for the people to drum support for the Super Eagles as they take on Ghana in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs.

Nigeria need an outright win over Ghana to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar after drawing the first leg 0-0 with Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi last Friday.

The information was conveyed in a circular from the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Dr. Ngozi Nwudiwe.

Also Read – 2022 WCQ: Ministry Of Sports, NFF Buy 20,000 Tickets For Nigerian Fans Ahead Eagles vs Black Stars

“As you are aware the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, playoff (return leg). There is a need to mobilise support for…