How Super Eagles Rated In Draw Vs Ghana

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Eagles players in their 2022 FIFA World Cup
playoffs tie against the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja on Tuesday night…
FRANCIS UZOHO 5/10
The goalkeeper was at fault for the only goal conceded by his team. Looked jittery and his ball distribution was poor.
OLA AINA 5/10
Make occasional forays upfront. Not a commanding performance from the right-back.
WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 7/10
The captain showed tremendous composure to drag his team back into the game from the spot. Not a bad showing from the Watford man despite the disappointing result.
LEON BALOGUN 6/10
The Rangers man almost scored the winning goal from a header in the second half. Gave an above average performance.
CALVIN BASSEY 5/10
Not a good performance from the left-back on his first start for the Super Eagles. Failed to make good use of the ball was duly replaced by Umar Sadiq late in the game.
OGHENEKARO ETEBO 5/10
Struggled to make much impact in the…
Source: Complete Sports