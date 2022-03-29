Ndidi In Shock Over Super Eagles’ Qatar 2022 Race Ousting By Ghana

Super Eagles midfielder,Wilfred Ndidi, has expressed shock and disappointment at Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana beat the Eagles to the Qatar 2022 ticket courtesy of their away goal in the 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Nationall Stadium Abuja on Tuesday. The first leg of their African qualifiers playoffs fixture ended 0-0 in Kumasi last Friday.

The nervy game in Abuja saw both goals score in the first half with Thomas Partey scoring for Ghana, and William Troost Ekong equalising for Nigeria via a penalty.

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen had a goal ruled out for offside and no further goals were scored in the second half.

Ndidi who missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs due to injury took to his personal Twitter platform to express shock and sadness over the Super Eagles’ 2022 World Cup…