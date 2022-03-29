We Draw Strength From Tuchel’s Leadership

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz says everyone appreciates the work of manager Thomas Tuchel with the club’s future in flux.

Tuchel has been the face of the club after it was seized by the UK government from owner Roman Abramovich, placing all employees in jeopardy.

Havertz told BILD: “Tuchel is currently even more challenged than he already is. Many people in our club and its environment draw their strength from what Thomas Tuchel says. It is remarkable how he and all the staff are coping with the current situation.

“I imagine it’s very difficult, especially since I experienced it myself before the Champions League game against Lille. At the press conference, of the ten questions asked, almost all revolved around Roman Abramovich and the war. Of course, I can understand that. But then we, the players, are expected to give answers that no one can give right now, not even politicians.

“That’s why the coach has my utmost respect for how he handles that responsibility both…