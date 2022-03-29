‘We Will All Be Happy At The End’ – Eguavoen Confident Of Victory Against Ghana

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen is upbeat his side will secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions will face the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of the qualifiers at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday (today).

The Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a 0-0 draw in the first leg last Friday.

Despite failing to impress in the first leg, Eguavoen is positive his side will be victorious.

“I want to urge all Nigerian fans and football lovers to support the team,”the 56-year-old told a press conference on Monday.

“They should fill up the stadium tomorrow and cheer the team on, because I promise we will all be happy at the end of the game,” he said.

Today’s encounter will kick-off at 6pm local time.

