2022 WCQ: Angry Abuja Fans Invade Pitch, Vandalize Stadium Facilities

Angry Abuja fans invaded the MKO Abiola stadium pitch and destroyed some facilities, following the Super Eagles elimination from the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Going into Tuesday’s crucial tie the Eagles needed an outright win to qualify for a seventh World Cup appearance.

But after 90 minutes the game ended 1-1 which saw the Black Stars advance on the away goal after the first leg ended goalless in Kumasi on Friday.

Arsenal’s midfielder Thomas Partey put Ghana ahead on 11 minutes with a low shot which slipped through Francis Uzoho’s hands.

But the Eagles equalized in the 22nd minute after William Troost-Ekong converted from the penalty spot.

Every effort to find the winning goal proved abortive as the Black Stars held on to qualify for a fourth World Cup outing.

After the final whistle, angry fans started throwing items from the stands, destroying the substitute bench and other facilities they could lay their hands on.

After close to 30 minutes, they were…