2022 WCQ: CAF Official Dies After Allegedly Attacked By Angry Abuja Fans

CAF doping officer Dr. Joseph Kabungo from Zambia, has lost his life after he was allegedly attacked by angry Abuja fans in Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between Nigeria and Ghana, reports zambianfootball.co.zm.

The Black Stars sealed qualification to this year’s World Cup after holding the Eagles to a 1-1 draw. The first leg in Kumasi ended goalless on Friday.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey opened scoring in the 11th minute before William Troost-Ekong equalised from the penalty spot.

After the referee blew the final whistle, angry fans invaded the pitch and destroyed stadium facilities.

It was reported that following the pitch invasion Dr. Kabungo was allegedly beaten and stepped on as fans tried to make their way out of the stadium.

According to a Ghanaian sports journalist Collins Atta Poku on Twitter:”They beat him, he fell and they throded on him. He lost consciousness was rushed to an ambulance closer to the Ghana dressing for CPR.

“The entire…