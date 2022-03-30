Barca Capable Of Winning La Liga Title

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says they’re capable of winning the LaLiga this season.

Laporta discussed his side’s current form and a range of other topics in a radio interview on Monday night and he reflected on the title race, with his side currently 12 points behind but with a game in hand.

“I am not ready to accept just winning the Europa League and finishing second in LaLiga Santander,” he said in that interview with RAC1.

“I want to win LaLiga Santander. I truly believe in it, we have the team to win it and we have reached the final stretch playing well.

“The team is working well and they believe even more than I do that we can win LaLiga Santander.

“If we keep it up, we will be champions.”

