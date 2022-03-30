Eagles Lost 2022 World Cup Ticket To Ghana Due To Poor Tactics –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has blamed the Super Eagles inability to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Austine Eguavoen’s poor tactics against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Recall that the Super Eagles crashed out of the world football showpiece after failing to beat their West African neighbour at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

Reacting to the team’s elimination, Unuanel told Completesports.com that Eguavoen should have switched his tactics when the game was not going in his team’s favour.

“It’s unfortunate that the Super Eagles will not be playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after failing to beat Ghana today. I expected so much from the players but they failed to up their game.

“There was ni urgency from the players and Eguavoen also failed to switch tactics when it was obvious that the Black Stars seem to have taking over the midfield.

“This is a game we should have won but it’s so sad that Nigeria will not be…