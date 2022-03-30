I Feel Pity For Super Eagles’ —Black Stars Coach

Otto Addo says he felt pity for the Super Eagles after the Black Stars of Ghana beat them to the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs on Tuesday.

The Black Stars picked the ticket after holding the Eagles to a 1-1 draw inside the Moshood Abiola stadium.

The four-time AFCON champions qualified for their fourth World Cup on the away goals rule after the first leg ended goalless in Kumasi on Friday.

And speaking after securing the ticket, Addo: “I’m really delighted, exhausted, it was a tough match and we fought our way through.

“We had big problems especially in the first half, and through some changes, the players gave their tactics very well and still they [the Nigerians] had some good chances.

“Our goalkeeper was there when we needed him and we had a little bit of luck also, because if you see the chances the Nigerians were better.

“I feel a bit pity for them but this is…