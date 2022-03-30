I Won’t Apportion Blame On Uzoho For Eagles Failure Not To Qualify For Qatar

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has revealed that he won’t blame Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho for Nigeria’s inability not to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Francis Uzoho, who replaced injured Maduka Okoye, made a costly error that ultimately eliminated the Super Eagles.

In an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Enyeama feels it would be difficult for Uzoho, Okoye and Akpeyi to step into his shoes.

“It is time we face the future and keep moving. I don’t want to apportion blame,” Enyeama said on Channels Television.

“I listened to what George also said the other time we cannot have another Jay-Jay Okocha same that we cannot have another Vincent Enyeama, it is the truth.

“What I did for Nigeria you cannot really comprehend, it’s time that will tell.

“I’m going to say we have to do with what we have. I didn’t really see what happened during the match but the truth is that there’s only one Vincent Enyeama and we only have to…