Osimhen Named Serie A Player Of The Month For March

Victor Osimhen has been voted Serie A player of the month for March, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in three league appearances in the month to help Napoli push for Scudetto.

The 23-year-old netted a brace each in the Partenopei’s win against Udinese and Hellas Verona.

Osimhen beat AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu and on-loan Fiorentina midfielder Lucas Torreira to the award.

“The EA SPORTS Player Of The Month award for March has been assigned to Napoli player Victor Osimhen. The trophy will be presented during the pre-match of Napoli vs Fiorentina, scheduled for Sunday 10th April 2022 at 3.00pm at the “Diego Armando Maradona” stadium in Naples, ” a statement by LEGA Serie A said.

“The ranking was compiled according to the statistical data of Stats Perform (a system patented in 2010 with K-Sport), with the help of tracking data recorded by Hawk-Eye. For the final…