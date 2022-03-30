Partey Hailed By Arsenal For 2022 World Cup Qualification With Ghana

Premier League club, Arsenal, have congratulated their midfielder, Thomas Partey following Ghana’s Black Stars’ qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Completesports.com reports.

Ghana booked a ticket to the World Cup through the away goal rule after playing a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday.

Partey shot Ghana into the lead with an 10th minute goal before William Troost-Ekong levelled the scores for Nigeria from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

Arsenal congratulated the Ghanaian midfielder on Twitter.

“Scores a crucial goal. Qualifies for the World Cup. Congratulations @ Thomaspartey22 and #Team Ghana,” the Gunners tweeted.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup which holds in Qatar in November will be Ghana’s fourth appearance in the world’s biggest…