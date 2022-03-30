Rice Must Resist Joining Chelsea, Man United –Cole

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole has advised Declan Rice not to join Man United and Chelsea this summer.

The midfielder is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United this season.

“Where is he going? I just can’t see him going anywhere and [clubs] affording the price,” West Ham academy coach Cole told the Daily Mail.

“I don’t think Chelsea can do it at the moment for obvious reasons for this season. Where else is he going to go? Man United? No, they aren’t in a good place at the moment either. Why go to Man United when you can stay at West Ham?

“We’ll finish above Man United and what are you gonna say then? Nothing, you can’t just go and get our best players. We’ll finish above Man United and no one is going to stay anything. He is gonna stay at the best club possible.

“Especially if they bring somebody else in that compliments his style, you’ve got [Tomas] Soucek there, bring another striker in and all of this conversation will be done at the…