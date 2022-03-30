Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia Book 2022 World Cup Tickets

Sadio Mane netted the winning penalty as Senegal ended Mohamed Salah’s Egypt dream of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal won the second leg of the African play-off 1-0 in Diamniadio thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Boulaye Dia and the teams finished level at 1-1 on aggregate after extra time.

As was the case in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, Mane was entrusted with taking the crucial fifth Senegal kick and once again he made no mistake to give his side a 3-1 shoot-out victory.

On the other hand, the Black Stars of Ghana are back in the World Cup finals after qualifying in 2006, 2010 and 2014, but missing out four years ago.

Partey struck after 10 minutes in Abuja and although another Premier League star, William Troost-Ekong, levelled from a 22nd-minute penalty, Nigeria failed to score again. The first leg ended goalless.

The defeat was a massive blow for favourites Nigeria, who were chasing a seventh appearance in eight attempts since…