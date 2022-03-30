Troost-Ekong Apologises For World Cup Disappointment

Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong has apologised to Nigerian fans following the team’s failure to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles forced the Black Stars of Ghana to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoffs encounter at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday night.

The three-time African champions missed out on qualification on away goal rule.

Thomas Partey put the Black Stars ahead on 10 minutes, before Troost-Ekong levelled scores from the spot in the 23rd minute.

“To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket.

Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be,”Troost-Ekong wrote on his Facebook page.

“First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.

“We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything…