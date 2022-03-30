Uzoho’s Error Cost Eagles 2022 World Cup Ticket –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has expressed disappointment with the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Thomas Partey’s early strike via a goalkeeper error helped Ghana secure a 1-1 draw with hosts Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

However, reacting to the defeat, Nwosu told Completesports.com in an interview that Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho’s error cost the team World Cup ticket.

“I am disappointed that the Super Eagles failed to capitalize on home advantage to defeat Ghana and pick the World Cup ticket.

“However, it’s so unfortunate that Uzoho’s blunder was just what the Black Stars needed to qualify ahead of Nigeria for Qatar 2022. It was his positioning that let that goal inside the back o the net.

“Well, we just have to accept the defeat because the deed has been done.”

