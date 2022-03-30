Villarreal Prepare Bid For Dennis

LaLiga club Villarreal will make a move for Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis this summer, Completesports.com reports.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye of Villarreal and a number of clubs in Europe following his impressive performances for Premier League club Watford.

Dennis has already scored nine goals in his first campaign in England.

According to the Daily Mail Watford will look to reduce the wage bill if they should suffer relegation back to the Championship.

The versatile forward only arrived Watford from Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge last summer.

His Watford teammate Ismaila Sarr is a target for Newcastle United.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.