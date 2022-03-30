‘We Will Give Everything On The Pitch’

Moses Simon has promised Nigerians that Super Eagles players will give their all in Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana.

A win for the Eagles will seal a seventh World Cup appearance while Ghana are seeking a fourth outing at the mundial.

The first leg saw the Eagles battle to a goalless draw in Kumasi on Friday.

And Simon, who featured in the first game sounded out the importance of the game and the team spirit.

He said in Monday’s presser:”It’s not all about me it’s all about the teams and team spirit of course we know all it takes for this game we will give everything.”

On talks that he was caged against Tunisia and Ghana he said it was not the case.

“The game against Tunisia I was not caged and against Ghana we all know it’s tactics. It can be difficult because we know how Ghana play but we are confident of overcoming…