26th Edition Of NUGA Games Proved Epic With Tecno

The 26th edition of The Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), held last week at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was competitive, thrilling, and exciting!

The Nigerian University Games Association organizes series of games yearly for universities all around the country to part take-in. There are lots of prizes to be won, lots of athletes with excellent skills and the best part… “The Bragging Rights!”

More than 10,000 athletes from 136 universities nationwide came out to compete in the various categories. But the highlights were the several brands that were part of this great event to support Nigerian sports to the fullest.

One of those brands is the renowned smartphone brand TECNO, which always supports Nigerian youths with mind-blowing gifts.

TECNO gave out CAMON 18 Smartphones to all winners across these ten categories: