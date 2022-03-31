Dare Regrets Super Eagles’ Failure to Qualify For World Cup, Condemns Vandalisation Of Abuja Stadium

Sports Minister Sunday Dare has expressed regrets over Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Ruusia.

“We drew 0-0 in Kumasi and drew 1-1 here and that meant the away goal rule gave Ghana the edge. It is most unfortunate and regrettable that we are not going to Qatar, but that is sports. Nothing is 100% certain.

“On our part, the Federal Government gave every support necessary. We got the stadium ready in all its glory. We mobilised Nigerians and other football lovers to fill up the stadium. The NFF called up a solid cast of players. 60,000 voices sang the National anthem in what must have been one of the most uplifting moments one could imagine. The fans gave their vocal support till the very end. The president of the nation, though saddened by the tragic events in Kaduna was determined to lend his support, and not let terrorists determine and define the activities and schedules of the Nation and its leaders with their opportunistic and wicked acts….