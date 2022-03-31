HiFL 2022: 60 Teams Jostle For Honours As League Kicks Off In April

Over 60 teams across different tertiary institutions in Nigeria will contest for honours in the 2022 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) which kicks off in April with team registration while the qualifiers begin in May.

According to Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing who are the organisers of the game, this year’s edition promises to be “more than a game” with other exciting activities which have been concluded for this 5thedition of the games.

Speaking at the international press conference to unveil programs for the 2022 edition, Chairman of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) Dr Onyekachi Onubogu said preparations are in top gear to ensure that lovers of football in the country enjoy the best of collegiate football this season.

Building on the successes recorded in previous seasons, Onubogu said the projection is to make HiFL the biggest tertiary institutions competition in Africa with the support of all relevant stakeholders.





Group Innovations…