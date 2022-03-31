NFF Disengages Super Eagles Technical Crew

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed the technical crew of the Super Eagles of Nigeria for failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen already stepped down from that position.

The Super Eagles failed to pick the ticket to Qatar 2022 following a 1-1 home draw against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Black Stars made it to the mundial on away goal rule.

A statement from the NFF on Thursday reads:

“Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half years contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect. A new crew will be…