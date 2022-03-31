Paintsil Tips Black Stars To Win FIFA World Cup

Former Ghana international John Painstil says the current Black Stars can win both the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

Painstil, who was an analyst on Super Sport for the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria, stated there is enough quality in the squad to achieve the feat.

“Ghana can win the World Cup. If this team is kept for long, they can win the African Cup of Nations and the World Cup.”

The Black Stars sealed a fourth World Cup ticket after holding the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the qualifying playoffs on Tuesday.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened scoring for the Black with a low shot in the 11 minute before William Troost-Ekong equalized 10 minutes later.

The Eagles thought they had taken the lead through Victor Osimhen but after consultations with VAR the goal was overturned.

