Sadiq Reveals Impact Of Almeria Boss Rubi On Career

Almeria forward Umar Sadiq has praised the impact of manager Rubi on his career and hopes he can achieve more in the game, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq has hit top form since linking up with Almeria from Serbian club Partizan Belgrade in 2020.

The Nigeria international netted 20 times for the club last season, but they narrowly missed out on promotion to LaLiga.

Read Also: Significant Features Every Online Casino Should Offer

This term, the forward has scored 15 goals in 27 appearances for his club.

“He has helped me a lot to grow as a player,” Sadiq told TribalFootball.com.

“He shows me the way to be at my best and he works on me a lot, making me strong mentally and being able to play to the tactical formations deployed for any game.

“He has made me improve my game and I hope to continue improving.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…