Super Eagles Move Up Two Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles moved up two places to 30th in the latest ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions were ranked 32nd in the previous month.

The Super Eagles also maintained third position on the continent.

Senegal maintained top position in Africa, with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in second position.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are fourth, while the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are in fifth position.

