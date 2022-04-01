2022 WCQ: Balogun Congratulates Black Stars Players, Officials Inside Dressing Room

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun visited the Ghanaian dressing room to congratulate the Black Stars players and officials for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars secured a fourth World Cup qualification after holding the Eagles to a 1-1 draw inside the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey put the Black Stars 1-0 ahead on 11 minutes with a low shot which beat Francis Uzoho in goal for the Eagles.

But 10 minutes later William Troost-Ekong drew the Eagles level from the penalty spot after Ademola Lookman was fouled inside the box.

But the Ghanaians put in a resolute display in the second half as they came under heavy pressure from their hosts and eventually sealed qualification.

And despite the disappointment of missing out of the World Cup, Balogun still found time to visit the dressing room and congratulated both players and officials.

The Rangers defender, in a video published on ghanasoccernet.com, went to each member…