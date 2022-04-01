Awoniyi Eyes 12th League Goal As Union Berlin Welcome Cologne

Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to battle against Nigerian compatriot Kingsley Ehizibue and increase his goal tally in the Bundesliga as Union Berlin welcome FC Cologne in Friday evening’s clash.

Awoniyi, who was not included in the Super Eagles squad that failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, is enjoying a strong season in the Bundesliga and is expected to lead the charge against Ehizibue’s Cologne.

The 24-year-old has netted 11 goals in 24 appearances for Union Berlin in the German topflight this term.

And in his last five games for Union, the former Liverpool forward has found the back of the net two times.

A goal for the Nigerian international will move him to joint sixth on 12 goals in the Bundesliga scorers chart.

For Ehizibue, he has made 11 appearances for Cologne in the current league campaign.

However, he has featured in just one game In Cologne’s last five fixtures, which was their encounter with Borussia Dortmund before the international break.

