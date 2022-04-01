Awoniyi Scores As Union Berlin Pip Cologne, Boost European Qualification

Taiwo Awoniyi got the only goal as Union Berlin pipped FC Cologne 1-0 in the German Bundesliga game on Friday night.

Awoniyi has now scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for Union Berlin in the German topflight.

It was the 24-year-old’s third goal in his last six games in all competitions.



He netted in the 49th minute to help Union Berlin secure the three points and end a run of three straight games without a win (two defeats, one draw).

The Nigerian international was then replaced with two minutes left to play.

Also in action was Kingsley Ehizibue who went off before the start of the second half.

The win took Union Berlin above Cologne to seventh place on 41 points and are three points away from sixth place, which is the European Conference League qualification spot.

