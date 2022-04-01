Balogun Part Of Our Future- Arteta

Arsenal manager Mukel Arteta has insisted Folarin Balogun is a big part of the club’s future.

Folarin, who penned a new long-term deal with the Gunners, is currently on loan at Sky Bet Championsip club Middlesbrough.

Arteta was asked about the youngster’s development during his first press conference after the international break.

“I think Flo is doing what he needed to do, and probably we should have done it a little bit earlier. It is always a bit difficult to time when is the best moment to do that. But he’s having the right exposure, he’s playing in a different formation and sometimes a different role under a manager and a club with a huge history,”Arteta stated.

“You can see how he is developing, so this is giving us information. This is going to give us more detail about what is the next best move for him to keep developing, because he has (developed) and we want him to be part of our…