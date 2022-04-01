Black Stars To Face Old Foes Uruguay In 2022 World Cup

Black Stars of Ghana will have the chance to avenge their controversial defeat to Uruguay as both teams will face off in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In Friday’s draw in Doha, Qatar, Ghana were grouped with the two-time World Cup winners, Portugal and South Korea.

Recall Uruguay defeated Ghana via penalty shootout in the quarter-finals at the 2010 edition.

With the game tied at 1-1, the Black Stars had the opportunity to win the game in the dying minute, but Luis Suarez cleared a goalbound header off the line with his hands and was sent off and a penalty awarded.

Unfortunately Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty as his effort came off the cross bar and Uruguay went on to win from the shootout.

The Black Stars now have the chance to avenge the loss to Uruguay 12 years ago when they clash at this year’s edition.

To qualify for the 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars edged out the Super Eagles of Nigeria via…