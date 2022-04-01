Hudson-Odoi Weighs Up England Future After Ghana Qualification For Qatar 2022

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is contemplating his international future following Ghana’s qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to represent the Black Stars despite having three caps for the Three Lions of England.

The winger last appearance for England was in 2019, which means that it will be three years between then and the World Cup.

According to theEvening Standard, he is thinking about switching his international allegiance.

Hudson-Odoi may not believe he will get many chances with England in the coming years, given the depth of attacking talent available to coach Gareth Southgate.

Ghana secured qualification to Qatar 2022 after edging out perenial rivals Nigeria on away goal rule.

