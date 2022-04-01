Infantino Denies FIFA Proposed Biennial World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has denied the world football governing body proposed for a biennial World Cup.

Infantino has been under fire for the past year, particularly in Europe, for proposals to increase the frequency of the World Cup from every four years, to every two.

But at FIFA’s congress in Qatar on Thursday, Infantino told assembled heads of world football that the sport’s governing body had not been proposing the move which was threatening to split the football world.

“Let me be very clear that FIFA has not proposed a biennial process,” Infantino said. “The last FIFA congress passed to the administration a vote, with 88% voted in favour, to study the feasibility of the World Cup every two years.

“FIFA administration, under the leadership of [former Arsenal manager] Arsene Wenger, then started a feasibility… FIFA did not propose it. It concluded that it is feasible, that it would have some repercussions and impacts.”

Infantino said a phase of…