Laporte Aims Dig At City Rivals Manchester United

Manchester City Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte has aimed a dig at Manchester United’s lack of success in recent seasons.

While City won the Premier League title last season with United finishing in second, a comprehensive double over their cross-city rivals, this season, saw Pep Guardiola’s side cruise to six points as the gap has reopened between the Manchester clubs.

Despite defeat in the Carabao Cup to West Ham, City are still fighting on three fronts and are eyeing a treble.

United on the other hands, have no chance of silverware this season after exiting all three cup competitions, and have been reduced to a desperate fight for a top four finish instead, under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The last time they won a trophy was in 2017 under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

And in an interview with The Guardian, Laporte said: “They (Manchester United) have a lot of supporters, we’re in the same city. It’s…