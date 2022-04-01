Liverpool Can’t Play Possession Football Like Man City

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has revealed that Liverpool can’t play possession football like the Citizens.

Recall that the Reds are famous for their high energy attack and high defensive line under Jurgen Klopp.

As the two teams battle for the league, and face off in the FA Cup semi finals, Laporte spoke about their respective styles.

He stated, per the Daily Mail: “We have a well-thought out strategy. The analysts and the coach work on it for a long time and a long way ahead of the game.

“They give us the strategy to be able to play the game. Then, it can work out well or badly. In the last four years there have been loads of semi-finals and finals and many of them we have won and some others we have lost. That’s football.”

He added: “We don’t have to be afraid of anyone because we have the players to be able to compete with any team in the world.”

When asked about a quality they may not have that Liverpool possessed, he finished: “Taking…