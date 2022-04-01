Liverpool, Not Man City Will Win Premier League –Neville

Former Man United legend, Gary Neville has predicted Liverpool to win the Premier League title ahead of Man City this season.

The Reds already have one trophy in the cabinet after winning the Carabao Cup last month. It was the first domestic cup competition won by Liverpool since 2012.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still in the Champions League and the FA Cup, reaching the later stages of both competitions. They are also in a good position in the Premier League title race. Liverpool are one point behind leaders Manchester City with nine matches left to play. The two teams are due to meet at the Etihad Stadium on April 10.

“I don’t think Liverpool are in bad form,” said Neville on Sky Sports’ The Overlap Live. “I don’t think you can be in good form if you’re in the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. I don’t think you can be in good form.

“You’re going to just get through games through resilience, quality, spirit and energy. I…