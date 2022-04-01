Neymar Career Came To An End When He Left Barca –Casagrande

Former Brazilian star Walter Casagrande has revealed that Neymar career came to an end when he joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG) from Barcelona.

Casagrande is adamant Neymar’s career nosedived after he left Barcelona for the Parisiens.

He told Globo Esporte: “I have always said that Neymar in the national team, despite his personal records of goals and games, was never decisive. In the Neymar era, Brazil only won one Confederations Cup, and the only Copa America they won was here in Brazil, in 2019, and he didn’t even play.

“Neymar is in a terrible moment, being criticised in France and in the rest of Europe. I still think he is childish, spoiled and without focus.

“He was a top player when he appeared at Santos, even when he was very young, with games and goals that were memorable.

“He was a great second for (Lionel) Messi at Barcelona, his best moment in Europe. But when he chose to go to PSG, it was over. He had several injuries, and let’s not say they had…