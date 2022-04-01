Premier League Trio Battle For Awoniyi

Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham United are interested in signjng Taiwo Awoniyi this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi has enjoyed a superb campaign in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 35 games for Union Berlin this season since making his loan move from Anfield permanent last summer.

According to reports, the trio are planning to make a firm offer for the Nigeria international this summer.

They are prepared to pay €30 million for the forward, who is keen to prove himself in England after never getting the opportunity at Anfield.

The striker failed to make a single appearance for the Reds joining Union Berlin in a permanent deal last summer.

