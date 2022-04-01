Roma Desperate To Win Europa Conference League

Roma fullback Rick Karsdorp has revealed that they are desperate to win this year’s Europa Conference League.

The Giallorossi are targeting fourth place with their form back on track.

“We’ve got to build on that, because it was our best performance of the season,” Karsdorp told Sky Italia.

“We want to fight to win the Conference League and we’re still in the running for fourth place in Serie A too.”

The Dane also spoke of Tammy Abraham’s goalscoring.

He added: “He is a special striker. I’ve got four assists for him, but those are destined to grow, because we are perfectly in sync.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.