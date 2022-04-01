Tuchel Confident Of Keeping Rudiger At Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel remains confident of keeping Antonio Rudiger at the club , despite fresh interest from Barcelona.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Germany international’s representatives had met with Barcelona officials regarding a potential switch on a free transfer.

The latest development comes at a time when Chelsea are unable to hold contract discussions with players who are due to become free agents at the end of the season, a result of sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich.

Nevertheless, when quizzed on the situation on Friday, Tuchel says that he remains hopeful of retaining the services of his most frequently-used player in the long term.

“I would be trying to meet him if I was at any other club. Still he is our player and I still think that we have a good chance that he stays our player once things are solved for us,”Tuchel told a press conference.

“The situation is the situation. At the moment, our hands are tied, we cannot…