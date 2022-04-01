Vlahovic On The Same Level With Haaland, Mbappe –Allegri

Juventus coach Max Allegri is convinced by the potential of Dusan Vlahovic.

The 22-year-old joined the Bianconeri in an €80m move from Fiorentina in January.

“He is a young player with not much international experience. But he has quality. He wants and can improve. He has time to do it,” said Allegri.

“He is ruthless in front of the goal and Juventus made an important signing. He, Mbappé and Haaland are the best players of their generation.”

Allegri also revealed how he convinced on-loan Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to stay, despite Vlahovic’s arrival.

“I called him that night to tell him: ‘You are going nowhere, with him, you will become even more important,’ and that’s what happened,” said Allegri.

“It’s crazy to question Morata. He can’t be at his best if he is asked to do things that he can’t. But he’s always been available playing in a position which is not exactly the best one for him.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime,…