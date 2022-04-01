You Need Players Like Ronaldo, Van Dijk, Alisson At Arsenal –Carragher Tells Arteta

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has advised Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta to sign players in the form of Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson at Liverpool.

Last summer saw the Gunners splash over £140 million on new signings including the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and the permanent transfer of Martin Odegaard.

But Carragher has told Arteta and director of football Edu that their next signings need to be of a level that can take them to another level once again.

“Arsenal need to get fourth,” Carragher said during The Overlap’s latest live event. “When you liken it to what Klopp did at Liverpool…. Arsenal are at a stage where they haven’t got a Ronaldo, they haven’t got a Kane.

“The next two or three signings for Arsenal have to be Alisson, have to be Van Dijk, what they were for Liverpool.

“To take you from sort of fighting for the top four to making that jump where you’re competing with City, Liverpool, right at this…